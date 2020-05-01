Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Testing target met, government says

Health Secretary Matt Hancock used the press briefing at Downing Street to announce the testing target of 100,000 a day by the end of April had been met. Yesterday, there were more than 122,000 tests, he said. This number includes home testing kits counted when they were dispatched, said BBC News health editor Hugh Pym.

Image copyright AFP/10 Downing Street/Pippa Fowles

2. 'Higher death rate in poorer areas'

There's been some new research that suggests people living in the poorer parts of England and Wales are more likely to die of coronavirus than others. The Office for National Statistics analysis shows while death rates are usually higher in more deprived areas anyway, coronavirus seems to be adding to the problem.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Airport distancing is 'impossible'

Everyone wants to know when life can return to normal - but now the boss of Heathrow has warned social distancing at airports would be "physically impossible". John Holland-Kaye told the Press Association airports would have to introduce health screening, with passengers wearing masks.

Image copyright AFP

4. McDonald's to start deliveries

In just under a fortnight, the first McDonald's will reopen since sites were shut due to the lockdown. The 15 outlets will open for delivery only from 13 May. But there was disappointment for fans of bakery chain Greggs - its planned branch reopenings next week will now happen behind closed doors, so staff can test safety measures. Greggs said it was worried too many customers might turn up.

Image copyright Alamy

5. Dancers desperate to return to UK

It might sound fun being stuck in the Bahamas - but British cruise ship dancers Lauren Carrick and Joseph Harrison say it's anything but. The engaged couple are among 950 crew trapped on a ship and have been confined to their cabin for at least 21 hours a day, for the past 32 days. Lauren, who lives near Norwich, says: "If the passengers have gone home, why can't we?"

Image copyright Lauren Carrick

