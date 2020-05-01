The UK carried out more than 122,000 coronavirus tests on the last day of April, passing the government's target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Mr Hancock said the government's target of 100,000 tests per day was an "audacious goal", but necessary "for getting Britain back on her feet".

The figure includes home test kits counted when they were dispatched, which may not yet have been processed.

Mr Hancock set the goal on 2 April, when the UK was on 10,000 tests a day.

The latest figures show 27,510 people have now died in UK hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus, a daily increase of 739.