Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. US authorises use of Ebola drug remdesivir

An Ebola drug has been authorised for emergency use by the US's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating people who are severely ill in hospital with coronavirus.

A recent clinical trial found remdesivir helped shorten the recovery time for the seriously ill, but experts have warned the drug shouldn't be seen as a "magic bullet" for coronavirus.

2. Commuters could be asked to check their temperature

Commuters could be asked to take their temperature before leaving home as part of proposals to make public transport safer. It's one of a number of ideas being considered for when the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Next Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his "road map" on how to restart the economy, reopen schools and how people can travel to work.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday the government had provided more than 122,000 coronavirus tests on Thursday, surpassing its target of 100,000 daily tests by the end of April.

But BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle says the biggest challenge is yet to come on testing.

3. Parents urged to keep up child vaccinations

NHS England is urging parents not to miss appointments for their children during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is still offering essential vaccinations.

Visits to clinics and GP surgeries are allowed as long as none of the family is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19. Some surgeries are even offering a "drive-through" service to make the process as socially distant as possible.

4. National Trust 'faces £200m losses this year'

The National Trust has warned it could lose up to £200m this year following the coronavirus outbreak - putting some of its key projects at risk. The conservation charity has been forced to close its properties, green spaces, car parks, cafes and shops to stem the spread of the virus.

Its director Hilary McGrady said the sharp drop in the trust's revenues has already led to the pausing of key environmental programmes. She called on the government to offer the same financial support to nature, wildlife and environmental groups that it has to other businesses.

5. Princess Charlotte takes food to those in need as she turns five

New photos have been released to mark Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday, showing her delivering care packages to those in need in Norfolk during the coronavirus crisis.

The princess joined her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis to make the deliveries, which included homemade pasta the family had made the day before.

