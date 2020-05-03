Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning.

1. PM needed 'litres and litres' of oxygen

Boris Johnson has told of how "lucky" he felt to leave intensive care after treatment for coronavirus. The PM told the Sun on Sunday "contingency plans" were made while "litres and litres of oxygen" helped keep him alive, adding the experience left him driven to stop others suffering and get the UK "back on its feet".

2. 'Covid toe' and other rashes puzzle doctors

A small study by Spanish doctors has identified five rashes - including chilblain-like marks labelled "Covid toe" - affecting some hospital patients with the virus. Researchers say they tend to appear late in the illness, so are no good for diagnosis, but the study could prove helpful in understanding the virus.

3. 'I'm constantly scared'

When Karolina Padolskyte contracted coronavirus, along with husband Steve and baby daughter Amaya, they kept a video diary. Their film captures the dread of the low points and shows how they coped.

4. Masks compulsory on Spanish public transport

The Spanish government says masks will be compulsory for public transport passengers from Monday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government would distribute 6m masks, mainly at transport locations, and give another 7m to local authorities, as the country adjust to life with lockdown eased.

5. The rise of the lockdown milkmen and women

Life has changed in many unexpected ways since the pandemic arrived on UK shores, not least for Ian Beardwell. He's been leaving milk on people's doorsteps for 31 years and is just one of hundreds finding their floats fuller - and "thank you" notes left in empties - as demand for deliveries surges.

