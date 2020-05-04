Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. Contact-tracing app ready to download

A test, track and trace scheme is being trialled on the Isle of Wight from this week. It's then being rolled out more widely across the UK, says Health Secretary Matt Hancock. All 80,000 households on the island are being urged to download the app, on which they will be able to report symptoms and order coronavirus tests.

2. Well-being 'lowest since 2011'

Nearly half of the UK population experienced "high anxiety" as the nation went into lockdown - with anxiety levels highest for those whose income had fallen, new figures suggest. The Office for National Statistics says measures of well-being were at their lowest since 2011, when records began.

There is BBC information here on protecting your mental health, and there is also NHS advice on the issue.

3. Nightingale to be placed on standby

The Nightingale Hospital in London opened just over a month ago - but now it's expected to be placed on standby and won't be admitting patients any more. Coronavirus in London "remains under control", its CEO Charles Knight says.

4. TUC 'can't support back-to-work guidance'

The draft advice for getting people back to work has "huge gaps" when it comes to protective kit and testing, says the head of the TUC. Frances O'Grady says the group representing UK unions can't back the guidance as it stands.

5. Head teacher buys food for families

A head teacher was so concerned that his pupils' families had not received free school meal vouchers that he took matters into his own hands - spending £2,000 of his own money. Staff at Peel Park Primary in Bradford have been making food parcels after Lloyd Mason-Edwards stepped in. He said those in need were being failed by the voucher scheme.

