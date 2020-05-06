Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Prominent adviser quits

Back in March, it was Prof Neil Ferguson's modelling of the virus's transmission that persuaded the UK government it should impose the lockdown. Now, though, he's been forced to quit as an adviser after admitting undermining those very social distancing rules. A reminder of them here.

Image caption Neil Ferguson became known as "Professor Lockdown" to some because of his role

2. UK warned over coronavirus climate trap

Funds earmarked for the post-pandemic recovery should go to firms that will reduce carbon emissions. That's the message from government advisers today. We know that we're living through an unrivalled drop in carbon output due to the economic slowdown - as these five charts explain - but how could a "Build Back Better" strategy work?

3. What will the 'new normal' look like?

Boris Johnson will set out plans to ease lockdown restrictions on Sunday, but what might they involve? From shopping to seeing family, the gym to the cinema, we try to make some predictions. And from recovery on a societal level, to an individual one. Health correspondent Laura Foster asks why some people take much longer to get over the virus than others.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Contactless could be the only way to pay

4. Most firms 'ready to restart within three weeks'

A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce found, as you might expect, that businesses who serve customers are the least confident. Hear from companies in five different sectors about the new ways they're finding to operate. Elsewhere, how do you get a school ready to reopen? Our education correspondent Sean Coughlan looks at parts of the world making it work.

Image copyright AFP

5. 'We've found our voice in lockdown'

For people with special needs and their families, the restrictions on everyday life have been particularly challenging, but in Oxford an inclusive choir is using music - and technology to come together. And in other uplifting news, Capt Tom Moore has been awarded a prestigious gold Blue Peter badge.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: Inclusive choir finds voice in lockdown

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page, and follow all the latest development via our live page.

The UK has overtaken Italy to record the most virus deaths in Europe, but can you make a fair comparison between the two countries? BBC Reality Check takes a close look.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: