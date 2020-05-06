Image copyright PA Media

The UK has become the first country in Europe to pass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest government figures.

A total of 30,076 people have now died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the virus, up by 649 from Tuesday.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said they were "heartbreaking losses".

On Tuesday, the number of deaths recorded in the UK passed Italy's total, becoming the highest in Europe.

The latest total for Italy, which also records deaths of those who have tested positive for the virus, stands at 29,684.

The UK now has the second-highest number of recorded coronavirus deaths in the world, second only to the United States which has more than 70,000.

Experts have warned that it could be months before full global comparisons can be made.

Each country also has different testing regimes, with Italy conducting more tests than the UK to date.

Meanwhile, testing for coronavirus in the UK has fallen to its lowest level in a week.

The government provided 69,463 tests in the 24 hours up to 09:00 BST on Wednesday, lower than its testing target of 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

It had previously pledged to conduct 100,000 tests a day by the end of April - it has reached that number on two occasions.

As well as tests conducted in person, it also includes thousands of postal tests, which have not necessarily been carried out on the day.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted: "Testing should be going up, not be on this downward trajectory. Ministers need to explain why they are failing to deliver the testing promised."

Earlier, Boris Johnson said it was his "ambition" to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 200,000 a day by the end of May.