VE Day celebrations: The UK marks 75th anniversary

  • 8 May 2020
People across the UK have marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of people throughout the country fell silent at 11:00 BST on Friday to remember those who served in World War Two.

Friday marks 75 years since the formal acceptance by Britain and its allies of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender.

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows pass over the London Eye on the bank of the River Thames during a flypast in central London on 08 May 2020 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The RAF staged flypasts across the country, with the Red Arrows soaring through the sky above Buckingham Palace and the London Eye, and Typhoon fighter jets flying over Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast
The Red Arrows fly over St James' Park in central London Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The Red Arrows were also seen flying over St James's Park in central London
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over Northampton Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Red Arrows flying over Northampton. Events are taking place across the country, but public gatherings have been cancelled because of the pandemic
Boris Johnson outside No 10 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Buildings around the country, including No 10, have been decorated in bunting to mark the occasion
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall observe a minute's silence to mark VE Day on 08 May 2020
Image caption The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall led a two-minute silence at a memorial near their Balmoral estate in Scotland
Max Panton, seven, and his five-year-old brother Theo joined the silence wearing their replica RAF Red Arrows uniforms Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Max Panton, seven, and his five-year-old brother Theo joined the silence wearing their replica RAF Red Arrows uniforms
Members of the armed forces are seen saluting during a service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Members of the armed forces took part in a service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London

