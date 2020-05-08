People across the UK have marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of people throughout the country fell silent at 11:00 BST on Friday to remember those who served in World War Two.

Friday marks 75 years since the formal acceptance by Britain and its allies of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The RAF staged flypasts across the country, with the Red Arrows soaring through the sky above Buckingham Palace and the London Eye, and Typhoon fighter jets flying over Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Red Arrows were also seen flying over St James's Park in central London

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Red Arrows flying over Northampton. Events are taking place across the country, but public gatherings have been cancelled because of the pandemic

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Buildings around the country, including No 10, have been decorated in bunting to mark the occasion

Image caption The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall led a two-minute silence at a memorial near their Balmoral estate in Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Max Panton, seven, and his five-year-old brother Theo joined the silence wearing their replica RAF Red Arrows uniforms

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Members of the armed forces took part in a service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London

