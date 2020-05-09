Image caption Grant Shapps announced funding to make "once in a generation change" to the transport network

The government will proceed with "extreme caution" exiting lockdown, the transport secretary said as he revealed plans to "get Britain moving again".

Grant Shapps pledged £250m for improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure at the daily briefing.

But he would not confirm a 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in the UK.

A further 346 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the UK, taking the total to 31,587.

The transport secretary said the move beyond Covid-19 would be a "gradual progress" and not a "single leap to freedom".

Even if the UK transport network was running at full capacity, social distancing rules would mean only one in 10 passengers could travel, he said.

Mr Shapps said there had been unprecedented levels of walking and cycling during the pandemic.

He said: "Whilst it's crucial that we stay at home, when the country does get back to work we need to ask those people to carry on cycling or walking and for them to be joined by many others as well."

Pop-up bike lanes, wider pavements, safer junctions, and cycle and bus-only corridors will be created in England within weeks as part of a £250m emergency fund.

Asked by the BBC's Ben Wright about reports of quarantine measures for people entering the country, Mr Shapps said he would not announce anything ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Sunday speech on lockdown measures.

But NHS deputy medical director Jonathan Van-Tam said the virus had an up to 14-day incubation period during which symptoms develop.

Mr Shapps said: "Bearing in mind the sacrifice the British people have made over seven weeks and counting, you can't have a situation where someone is asked to stay at home but others can come into the country."

Asked about social distancing in schools, particularly for younger children who may not follow the rules, Mr Shapps said: "Extreme caution is actually the watchword on this. And we've seen in other countries where second, not quite spikes have come along, but where social distancing has been relaxed and there's been problems, so we will wait to see.""