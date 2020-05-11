Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Next steps 'sketch'

Boris Johnson set out what he called a "conditional plan" to reopen society on Sunday night. People who can't work from home are now "actively encouraged" to return to workplaces, but use of public transport is being discouraged. More outdoor activity is allowed, as is meeting one person from another household under limited circumstances. Here's a fuller explanation of how lockdown will look now and why the roadmap depends on the R number.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Political editor Laura Kuenssberg on the key points from the PM's Covid-19 address to the nation

2. Speech met with criticism

Much of the advice will apply to England only, after Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland rejected No 10's new "stay alert" message. Unions have also reacted angrily to the push towards a return to workplaces, and businesses say they need more guidance. More detail is expected later, but Mr Johnson can expect a tough time when he faces MPs this afternoon. Our health correspondent says the PM is effectively trying to pull off the impossible.

Image caption If the R-value is above one then the number of cumulative cases takes off, but if it is below one then eventually the outbreak stops. The further below one, the faster that happens.

3. Prospect of return for some pupils

Primary schools in England could reopen to some year groups from 1 June. A phased return - contingent on infection rates at the time - would begin with pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6. Secondary schools, though, are likely to stay closed until September. Read more on the picture in the education sector.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Children of key workers have continued to attend school throughout lockdown

4. Decisive week for football

The prime minister didn't mention professional sport in his address, but the Premier League is set to make some big decisions this week, as our sports editor Dan Roan explains. Formula 1 bosses are also in talks with the government about whether plans to quarantine air travellers arriving in the UK will affect their plans to restart the season.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Making human connections

Throughout lockdown people have been going to great lengths to stay close despite social distancing. Here's an uplifting round-up of just a few examples, including the teacher giving "plastic hugs". One care home in the Netherlands, meanwhile, has found a way to allow relatives to visit residents using glass pods.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The glass cabin allows families to see each other in real time

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest via our live page.

As some countries ease their lockdowns, mental health experts are noticing an emerging phenomenon - anxiety about life after lockdown. Here are some tips on how to cope.

