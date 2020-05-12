Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.

1. Job retention scheme extended by four months

The UK scheme to pay wages of workers on leave because of coronavirus has been extended to October. Some 7.5 million people are currently on furlough - having 80% of their wages paid by the government. However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said companies will have to "start sharing" the cost of the scheme from August, by which time more companies will be able to bring employees back part-time.

2. UK deaths more than 50,000

The number of people who have died because of Covid-19 is nearly twice as high as the figure announced every day, the BBC's head of statistics Robert Cuffe says. By 1 May, the UK government said there were just over 28,000 deaths but looking back at death registrations filed, it's just under 36,000. However counting all deaths above what would be expected was even higher: more than 50,000.

3. Care home deaths 'start to decline'

There were 2,800 deaths linked to coronavirus in UK care homes in the most recent week recorded - down 12% on the week before - a review of death certificates show. The care home death toll now stands at more than 9,700.

4. Summer holiday season up in the air

Many Britons are unlikely to be able to go on foreign holidays this summer because of the virus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. However Ryanair says it plans to operate nearly 1,000 flights a day in July, up from 30 today - assuming travel restrictions are lifted and airport safety measures are in place.

5. 'I run lockdown marathons at night'

At 02:00, Colin Johnson's phone alarm clock rings out to mark the start of his day. Not long after, the 46-year-old warehouse worker begins his night-time pavement-pounding to ensure he can social distance while he keeps up his training. "Most people think I'm crackers," he says. "[But it's] the easiest way to do it."

Image copyright Joanne Crawford Image caption Colin Johnstone runs every night - racking up more than 100 miles a week

