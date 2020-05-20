Coronavirus: Your tributes to those who have died

We hear about the number of coronavirus deaths every day, and it can be easy to forget that behind those numbers are people who were dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Here we have gathered information about some of those who have died across the UK, with tributes from family, friends and colleagues.

Remembering coronavirus victims Please enable JavaScript or upgrade your browser to see this interactive Remembering coronavirus victims Load more tributes

The tributes on this page are displayed at random, and may be different when you revisit the page.

Many of those who have died have been on the frontline dealing with patients. Here is a list of 100 NHS and healthcare workers who have died with coronavirus.

For more on how it has affected people's lives - from tragedy to everyday difficulties - we have a collection of personal stories about life in lockdown.

If you would like to pay tribute to someone you have lost, please tell us about them in your own words using the form below.

We would like to respond to everyone individually and include all of your tributes in our coverage, but unfortunately that may not always be possible. Please be assured your message will be read and treated with the utmost respect, and your words and tributes will be used with your name and location where possible.

Please note the contact details you provide will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.