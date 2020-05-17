Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning. We'll have another update on Monday.

1. PM accepts 'frustration' over lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledges frustration over the "complex" easing of England's coronavirus lockdown - but says he trusts the "good sense of the British people" to observe the new rules. He also thanks the public for "sticking with us so far".

Image copyright AFP

2. Labour's Starmer calls for 'four-nation' approach

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says different approaches across the four UK nations to tackling coronavirus are not going to "help us out of this crisis". He blames Mr Johnson for the way nations have diverged in the easing of the lockdown.

3. A super-spreading funeral that led to three deaths

Bradford Royal Infirmary's Dr John Wright shares the story of Mohammed Hussain, 51, who was unconscious in intensive care for five weeks after contracting coronavirus. The source of the infection may have been at his father's funeral before lockdown. With several other mourners falling ill and three dying - was it a super-spreading event?

Image copyright Hussain Image caption Mohammed Hussain at home in his favourite chair

4. Your pictures of working at home

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "working at home" during lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

Image copyright Derek Forsyth Image caption Derek Forsyth: "Trying to work at home with an office full of 'helpers'… seven rescue dogs."

5. How gaming could help stop lockdown loneliness

For many, technology has been crucial to staying connected amid the pandemic. And gamers like 22-year-old Millicent Thomas say their online activities have helped them tackle loneliness during lockdown.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: Can gaming help cure lockdown loneliness?

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Here's some advice on the rules concerning self-isolation and exercise during the pandemic.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: