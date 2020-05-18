Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Restrictions imposed to manage commute

Crowd-control measures are in place at major stations as the frequency of rail services is increased. Security guards will be on duty and limits on platform and carriage capacity enforced. People are still being advised to work from home if possible and avoid using public transport if they really must travel. The BBC has spoken to some employees fearful about their return to work despite the UK reporting its lowest daily death toll since 24 March on Sunday.

2. Home learning divide

The row over plans to reopen England's primary schools continues to rage - two weeks out from the proposed restart. A study suggests children in wealthier households are studying significantly more at home than their poorer counterparts, adding to worries about a growing divide. Universities, meanwhile, have been getting to grips with remote learning. We ask whether a remote teaching model could work long term.

3. Northern Ireland relaxes lockdown slightly

Garden centres and recycling facilities reopen today in Northern Ireland - read more on the rules changes. Meanwhile, health minister at Stormont Robin Swann has announced that all care home staff and residents will be offered coronavirus tests by next month. The Irish Republic is also moving into the first phase of its recovery plan, meaning small groups of people can meet outdoors.

4. European countries open up too

Italy and Spain - two countries, alongside the UK, with Europe's highest death tolls - are significantly relaxing their months-long lockdown. Most businesses in Italy, including bars and hairdressers, will be free to reopen, and outside of Madrid and Barcelona, Spain will allow groups of up to 10 people to meet. Strict hygiene controls remain in place.

5. On the High Street

From breaking up fights among customers to battling to keep shelves filled, the BBC hears from independent shopkeepers who've been allowed to open about the challenges they've faced. And from retail to entertainment, we look at how creative minds have been coming up with ways to give us back some of the human connection we've lost.

As the UK government continues to face stinging criticism for its handling of coronavirus in care homes, we've taken a close look at what decisions were made and when.

