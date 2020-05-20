Image copyright PA Media

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will be capable of tracking the contacts of 10,000 new coronavirus cases a day by the start of June.

At PMQs, Mr Johnson said there was "growing confidence" the UK would have a test, track and trace operation in place by 1 June, with 25,000 trackers.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had challenged the PM over the absence of a tracing system since March.

Ministers are also planning to reopen some schools in England from 1 June.

The PM was also questioned over testing in care homes during the pandemic.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons, Sir Keir asked why there had been no effective attempt to trace the contacts of those infected with Covid-19 since 12 March.

Mr Johnson replied: "We have growing confidence that we will have a test, track and trace operation that will be world-beating and yes, it will be in place by June 1."

He added that 24,000 contact tracers had already been recruited.

The PM also insisted that the UK was now testing more than "virtually every country in Europe", and promised that the system would be stepped up in the next fortnight.

Do not expect a fully-functioning perfect track-and-trace system to be up-and-running by 1 June.

What will be launched will effectively be a prototype. The app may not be ready by that point, but the army of contract tracers will be available.

Given where we are today (and plenty argue mistakes have been made, which means we are in a weaker position than we should be) this is perhaps understandable.

The government does not have the luxury of testing and piloting this behind the scenes for months to come.

So, the system will have to evolve as it goes.

The question is whether it will be robust enough to provide a track-and-trace service that will work on a basic level and help contain local outbreaks, which of course is vital as we gradually move out of lockdown.

The prime minister's assertion that it will be able to deal with 10,000 new cases a day is interesting.

Surveillance data provided by the Office for National Statistics suggests we may well be seeing around that number.

The work that has been done so far is about to be put to the test.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week that the contact tracing app - part of the test, track and trace plan - would be rolled out across England from mid-May, but that has now been pushed back.

Mr Johnson did not mention the app - currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight - as part of his plan for 1 June.

In other developments: