Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update on Thursday morning.

1. UK will have track and trace system by June, says PM

Boris Johnson says the UK will have a "world-beating" contact-tracing system from 1 June. He told Prime Minister's Questions that there would be 25,000 trackers in place by then, able to cope with 10,000 new cases a day. He was responding to criticism from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said the lack of an effective system has left "a huge hole" in the UK's coronavirus defences. BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle said it was unlikely to be a "fully-functioning perfect system" by June and what will be launched "will effectively be a prototype". How does contact tracing work?

2. Taskforce to help sport and the arts recover

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, leading today's daily briefing, announced a new taskforce to help get live sport and creative industries back on their feet. He said their absence has created a "rather odd" feeling in the country. Former footballer Alex Scott, ex-BBC and ITV boss Lord Grade and the English National Ballet's Tamara Rojo will be involved. Mr Dowden also said £150m from dormant bank and building society accounts will be unlocked and given to charities, social enterprises and vulnerable people during the pandemic. He said there had been a further 363 deaths across the UK in the past 24 hours.

3. Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs

Derby-based aerospace firm Rolls-Royce has announced it is cutting nearly a fifth of its workforce worldwide and warned it will take "several years" for the airline industry to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The bulk of the 9,000 job cuts are expected to be in the UK at its largest site, in Derby. The Unite union described the cuts as "shameful opportunism" and called on the company to "work with us on a better way through this crisis". BBC business correspondent Dominic O'Connell said the job losses were a "heavy blow to one of the UK's few world-class manufacturing companies".

4. NHS fee for overseas carers 'is staying'

Boris Johnson has rejected calls to scrap the fees non-EU migrant health workers in the UK have to pay to use the NHS. Labour, the SNP and the Royal College of Nursing say NHS staff should be exempt from the "unfair" immigration health surcharge, which is currently £400 per year. The PM said he understood the "difficulties" NHS staff faced and highlighted that overseas nurses had "saved his life", but that the country could not afford to scrap the charge in the current climate.

5. 'In difficult times, love conquers'

If you're in need of some life-affirming viewing during this pandemic, watch the moment a couple who have been married for almost 72 years are reunited after weeks apart. Because of the coronavirus, Mary and David Humphreys, from Doncaster, were forced to stay apart while she was seriously ill with sepsis in hospital. This is what happened when she returned home...

