People across the UK are enjoying glorious sunny weather, with the country recording its hottest day of the year so far.
Temperatures reached 27.8C (82F) near London's Heathrow Airport, and sunbathers across England enjoyed new found-freedom following the slight easing of virus lockdown restrictions.
The sunshine is set to continue for most of the UK on Wednesday.
But conditions are expected to become more unsettled on Thursday.
It comes after London's St James's Park recorded a high of 26.2C (79F) on Tuesday - beating 2020's previous top of 26C (78.8F) set last month.
Lockdown measures were eased in England earlier last week following seven weeks of restrictions, and people are now allowed to meet one other person from another household outdoors, if they stay 2m (6ft) apart.
There is also no longer any limit to the amount of exercise, or "open-air recreation" (such as sunbathing) you can do outside in England.