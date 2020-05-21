New virus test with 20-minute results trialled
A coronavirus test that gives results in 20 minutes is being trialled, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.
The swab test - which tells people if they currently have the virus - does not need to be sent to a lab.
Mr Hancock also said more than 10 million antibody tests - that check if someone has had the virus in the past - will start being rolled out next week.
It comes as the PM scrapped the fees to use the NHS for overseas health service staff and care workers.
Non-EU migrants currently have to pay the health immigration surcharge, which is £400 per year and set to rise to £624 in October.
It comes as the government announced on Thursday a further 338 people had died after testing positive for the virus.
Mr Hancock said the new swab test "is interesting to us because it is so fast," adding: "You get the result on the spot."
"We want to find out if it will be effective on a larger scale. If it works, we'll roll it out as soon as we can."