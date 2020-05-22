Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.

1. Self-isolate after arriving in UK

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that, from 8 June, people arriving in the UK will have to self-isolate for 14 days. In England, those who don't comply risk a £1,000 fine - and random spot checks will take place, too. Some workers - like lorry drivers and coronavirus medics - will be exempt. With the infection rate in the UK falling, imported cases of the virus could pose a "larger threat" going forward, Ms Patel said. There's more on the plans here.

Image copyright PA Media

2. Schools evidence released

The government's scientific advisory group has published its evidence about how safe it would be for schools to open for more pupils. The risk to pupils that return is "very, very small, but it is not zero", said the sources involved. But, they added, any activity outside the home has risks. They also said teachers were not at above average risk of getting coronavirus, compared with other occupations.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Brazil reaches 20,000 deaths

It's a grim milestone. But Brazil has become the sixth country in the world to report more than 20,000 deaths from coronavirus - with warnings the outbreak hasn't reached its peak yet. President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the risks posed by the virus.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. End of Clap for Carers?

Thursday night saw the ninth Clap for Carers, which sees people across the UK pause to applaud front-line workers keeping everyone safe during the pandemic. But the woman who came up with the idea has suggested next week's clap should be the last - and that it should become an annual event, instead. It's now time for ministers to reward those key workers, said Annemarie Plas - which the government says it is considering how best to do.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some have taken to incorporating pots and pans during into their weekly claps

5. Chocolate eggs 'have to be given away'

Most of us will have finished our Easter eggs by now. But the National Trust for Scotland still has thousands left - and it's trying to give them away. The charity was forced to cancel its planned Easter egg hunts because of lockdown. About half of its 30,000 chocolate eggs have been given to hospitals, food banks and community groups, but it wants to find homes for the rest of them.

Image copyright PA Media

