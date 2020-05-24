Coronavirus: Daily update as PM's aide faces new claims about lockdown trip
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. PM's chief aide 'made second lockdown trip'
Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings is facing fresh allegations that he breached lockdown rules. Ministers came to his defence on Saturday after Mr Cummings maintained he acted legally by travelling 260 miles from London to Durham while his wife had coronavirus symptoms in case the couple needed help with childcare. Read about the rules on caring for children during lockdown.
2. UK travellers to France face 14-day quarantine
People arriving in France from the UK will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 8 June, the French government has announced, reciprocating rules introduced by Downing Street for UK visitors and residents. Travellers arriving in France from Spain by plane will also be required to go into quarantine from Monday.
3. Care homes could 'go to the wall' as costs rise
The rising costs from the coronavirus pandemic could see care homes "go to the wall", bosses in England have warned. Of the 102 care providers contacted by the BBC, 30 said none of their staff had been tested. It comes as the Scottish government announced the families of care staff who die in the pandemic will receive a £60,000 payment.
4. Government pledges £283m for buses and trams
Buses and light rail services will be given £283m towards improving safety and restoring services during the pandemic, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said. But announcing the funding, the minister stressed that it did not mean "we can go back to using public transport whenever we like". We consider the risks of using public transport here.
5. Spending lockdown in Henry VIII's palace
Many might dream of living like a king or queen, but for a few people lockdown has made this a reality. The UK's historic palaces, mansions and stately homes - once home for royals and the very wealthy - are being occupied by a few people who are maintaining them during the pandemic. Lucy Hutchings reveals what it's like spending lockdown in the confines of Henry VIII's Hampton Court Palace.
As the pandemic continues to affect countries across the world, false and misleading health advice is still being widely shared online. We look at some of the most recent examples.
Meanwhile, coronavirus has been described as an invisible killer, but how scared should we be?
