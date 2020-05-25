In pictures: UK heads outdoors for bank holiday sunshine
- 25 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The bank holiday weekend has seen some mixed weather, but as the sun emerged, many in the UK took the opportunity to make the most of lockdown easing and take a day trip.
All pictures are subject to copyright.