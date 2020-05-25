UK

In pictures: UK heads outdoors for bank holiday sunshine

  • 25 May 2020
The bank holiday weekend has seen some mixed weather, but as the sun emerged, many in the UK took the opportunity to make the most of lockdown easing and take a day trip.

Image caption Crowds flocked to the beach at Bournemouth, to enjoy the soaring temperatures on bank holiday Monday
Image caption The RAC had suggested ahead of the weekend that nearly two-thirds of UK drivers did not intend to get into their car for leisure purposes over the bank holiday, with predictions it "could turn out to be the quietest on the motorways and major roads ever"
Image caption With temperatures expected to reach 25C in London and the south east, many headed to the coast, such as Southend-on-Sea - and took a dip
Image caption After Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his chief aide, Dominic Cummings', decision to travel to County Durham during lockdown, there were fears members of the public would take the government's coronavirus message less seriously
Image caption With the promise of lots of bank holiday sunshine, police across England continued to advise the public to adhere to guidelines and to #StayAlert
Image caption Many people - like these in Weymouth - have enjoyed being outdoors over the long weekend but continue to abide by the government's social distancing measures
Image caption Beauty spots such as The Long Walk in Windsor were busy on Monday, but in many places fears that the public would flout government advice in the wake of the Cummings row did not appear to materialise
Image caption Many have been able to enjoy normally busy coastal hotspots, such as Porthcawl in Wales, in relative tranquillity
Image caption After nine weeks of lockdown, many have thrown themselves into all the fresh air and fun that a bank holiday has to offer

