Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. Lockdown easing to allow groups of six to meet

Groups of up to six people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday, Boris Johnson said at No 10's daily briefing. Meanwhile, restrictions in Wales are also likely to be relaxed next week so people from two different households can meet each other outdoors. And in Northern Ireland weddings with 10 people present may be allowed from 8 June. It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed people from two different households will be able to meet outside in Scotland from Friday.

Image copyright PA Media

2. Cummings 'might have broken lockdown rules'

Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle "might have been a minor breach" of lockdown rules, Durham Police has said, but no retrospective action will be taken against him. The PM's chief adviser has said he had acted "reasonably" and within the law after travelling 260 miles from London to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown. No 10 said the PM now "regards this issue as closed" and stressed police found his travelling to Durham did not breach the regulations.

Image copyright EPA

3. R number is 'very similar' across UK

Coronavirus cases are falling at roughly the same rate across the UK, according to a leading scientist advising the government. Prof Graham Medley said there was no evidence of differences in the reproduction (R) number across the UK. Deaths and cases have fallen in every UK nation and region since early April.

4. Premier League to restart on 17 June

The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June, the BBC has learned. It would begin with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, the two games in hand. A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June. Clubs are still discussing the idea at a meeting on Thursday, but it is understood all have agreed in principle at this stage.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Is this the last hurrah for clap for carers?

This evening, when the clock strikes 20:00 BST, the sound of clapping, cheering and wooden spoons hitting saucepans will once again fill the street as we celebrate those working on the frontline of the pandemic. But founder Annemarie Plas has said the 10th week of clapping would be a good time for it to end and for it to instead become an annual event. So is this the end of the weekly clap?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Founder Annemarie Plas said it would be "beautiful" to end it after its 10th week and make it an annual event

