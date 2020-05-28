Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Up to six people can meet up outside from Monday

Groups of up to six people from different households will be able to meet outside in England from Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

They can meet in gardens and private outdoor spaces as long as they keep two metres apart, the PM added.

"These changes mean friends and family will start to meet loved ones," in what would be a "long awaited and joyful moment," he added.

The PM said it was possible because the government's five tests were being met.

Speaking at Thursday's Downing Street briefing, Mr Johnson told people they should "try to avoid seeing people from too many households in quick succession" to help "avoid the risk of transmission from lots of different families".

It means people will be able to see "both parents at once, or both grandparents at once", Mr Johnson said.

Barbecues will be allowed, the prime minister confirmed, providing people are "scrupulous" about washing their hands, maintaining good hygiene and social distancing.

Prof Chris Whitty, the UK government's chief medical adviser, told the briefing it was "essential" that people continue to social distance and wash their hands.

"If someone was to go into the loo because they had to do that, it's absolutely critical that they wipe everything down, wash their hands all the way through", he said.

"If you were to do something like a barbecue, remember that passing things from one person to another, if you haven't washed your hands, you can pass the virus that way."

In Scotland, people from two different households can meet outdoors at a distance from Friday, and in Wales people from two different households will be able to meet outside from Monday.

In Northern Ireland, outdoor weddings with 10 people present may be allowed from 8 June.

Mr Johnson said that, despite the slight relaxation of rules on meeting people outside, those in England deemed most vulnerable to Covid-19 should continue to shield themselves for now.

The PM warned the country should make only "limited and cautious" progress out of lockdown, which has been in place since 23 March.

The UK government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, echoed Mr Johnson's message of caution.

Sir Patrick said the rate of infection was "close to one" - the rate at which the number of new cases can rise rapidly - and that "we are still seeing new infections every day at quite a significant rate".

"That means there is not a lot of room to do things and things need to be done cautiously, step-by-step and monitored and the test and trace system needs to be effective in order to manage that," he said.

The latest easing of lockdown followed earlier announcements that nurseries and schools - for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 classes - in England will be able to reopen from next week.

Outdoor markets and car showrooms will also be able to reopen on Monday. They will be followed by non-essential retailers from 15 June if the five tests continue to be met, the PM said.

Meanwhile, a further 377 people have died with coronavirus across all settings in the UK, according to daily figures released on Thursday.

The total number of deaths in and outside of hospitals is now 37,837, the Department of Health said.