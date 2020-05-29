Image copyright Reuters

Police in England and Wales have issued nearly 17,000 fines for alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Most fines were issued to young men aged 18 to 24, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said.

The data, from between 12 and 25 May, shows a significant reduction in the number of people fined since measures were eased in England two weeks ago.

A total of 841 fixed penalty notices were handed out in England since restrictions were eased on 13 May.

Overall, 15,552 fines have been recorded by police forces in England since the lockdown began in March, according to provisional NPCC figures.

Some 1,395 were issued in Wales.

Among the main reasons for fines, the NPCC listed driving with non-household members, house parties, large gatherings and camping.

There were 1,019 fines issued in England during the latest two-week period - although the figure is likely to be revised upwards as more fines are reported - compared to 4,967 during the previous fortnight.

The highest number of fines issued in England (178) came the day before lockdown measures were eased.

'Greater flexibility'

Martin Hewitt, the NPCC chair, said: "As restrictions are carefully eased, the public have been able to go about their business in greater numbers, and with greater flexibility.

"The collective public effort over the past two months has meant police officers have only rarely had to step in to enforce regulations and even less so in the past few weeks."

He added that he was "confident" that the majority of the public would continue "to act responsibly" during the pandemic, and that the NPCC would issue guidance to officers on how to approach new changes to regulations in the coming days.

Police were given powers to break up gatherings and fine people for breaching restriction of movement rules from 27 March.

The fines carried penalties of £60, reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks, with the fine doubled for each repeat offence up to a £960 maximum.

Higher fines were brought in England - £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, and rising to a maximum of £3,200 for subsequent offences - from 13 May.