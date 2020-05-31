The UK has seen its sunniest spring since records began in 1929 - and as the lockdown rules have started to be eased people flocked to popular beaches and beauty spots to enjoy the warmer weather.

Dr Mark McCarthy, from the forecaster's national climate information centre, said parts of England had also seen "exceptionally dry" conditions this month, with less than 10mm of rain falling on average.

But many farmers warn their cereal crops are already suffering from the dry spell, which comes months after the wettest February on record as Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge battered the UK.

Image copyright EPA Image caption People enjoyed picnics in London Fields park in east London on Saturday. From Monday, six people can meet together at a park or private garden in England as lockdown measures are relaxed

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sunbathers pitched up on the beach at Southend-on-Sea in Essex, as the public were reminded to practice social distancing following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sailors from Holywood Yacht Club took to their Laser dinghies on Belfast Lough after the Northern Ireland Executive eased the lockdown to permit outdoor activities that do not involve shared contact with hard surfaces, including some water sports

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ice cream vans - like this one on Wandsworth Common in south London - saw huge queues over the Bank Holiday weekend as households soaked up the sunshine in parks and green spaces

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dry ground and low water levels were seen at the Lindley Wood Reservoir near Otley, West Yorkshire. England has seen the driest May on record for 124 years, according to the Met Office, with official rainfall figures to be published on Monday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dogwalkers were among those enjoying the hot weather on a beach in Swansea, Wales. Lockdown measures in Wales have been eased to allow members of two separate households in the same local area to meet outdoors from Monday

Image copyright PA Media Image caption People were seen taking a paddle in the River Dove in Dovedale in the Peak District

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A pair of cyclists in White Waltham, Berkshire also took advantage of soaring temperatures on Sunday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A group of young men took a dip in the waters of Luss, Scotland. From 29 May, the Scottish government allowed groups of up to eight, from two different households, to meet outside in parks or gardens

All pictures are subject to copyright