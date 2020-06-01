Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. Schools go back but mixed picture on pupil turnout

Primary pupils returned to some schools in England today, with lots of hand washing and windows kept open to let in fresh air. However, surveys suggest half of parents may have kept their children at home. Those children that did return - many of them for the first time in 10 weeks - were in Reception and Years 1 and 6. Here is how some socially distant classrooms looked.

Image copyright Joe Giddens / PA Media

2. New lockdown laws warning for Scotland

Citing breaches over the weekend, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country's coronavirus guidelines could be enforced by new laws if "even a minority" continued to flout them. It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the latest daily number of coronavirus fatalities in the UK was 111 deaths. The total since the outbreak began now stands at 39,045.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beaches at Loch Lomond were busy over the weekend

3. 'More than two million in UK wait for cancer care'

About 2.4 million people in the UK are waiting for cancer screening, treatment or tests, as a result of disruption to the NHS caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Cancer Research UK. It also estimates more than 23,000 cancers could have gone undiagnosed during lockdown. Over the past 10 weeks, the health service focused on the care and treatment of patients with Covid-19, while other services, such as cancer care, were scaled back.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Customers queue for hours as Ikea reopens

Thousands of shoppers queued for hours to get into Ikea stores after the furniture giant reopened 19 shops in England and Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, Primark is planning to reopen all of its 153 stores in England on 15 June when lockdown restrictions are lifted. But the clothing chain said there would be no "special discounting", despite building up £2bn-worth of stock to sell - double its normal stockholding - during lockdown.

Image caption There were long queues in Manchester

5. UK sport returns with horse racing and snooker

A 22-1 shot, Zodiakos, created history as the first winner on British horse racing's resumption after a 76-day break because of the coronavirus lockdown. Jockeys wore masks as the first race since the UK government cleared the sport to resume took place behind closed doors at Newcastle's Gosforth Park. Snooker is also returning, with world champion Judd Trump competing in the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jockeys wearing masks kept their distance from each other

