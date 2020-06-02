Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Quarantine in the spotlight

Plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine for the majority of people entering the country, including UK nationals, will be put before Parliament later, but the BBC has learned the government is already considering ways to relax it. Critics, including Conservative MPs, fear it'll do huge damage to the aviation, travel and hospitality industries. So-called "air bridges" are among the ideas being looked at. Read more on the quarantine policy and what it means for your summer holiday.

2. Northern Ireland tourism

As debate rages around international travel, the domestic tourism sector in Northern Ireland has received a boost. The country has become the first in the UK to set a firm date for hotels and other accommodation to reopen - 20 July. Each nation is taking its own decisions when it comes to easing lockdown and police powers to enforce those rules that remain vary too. Our home affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani explains them all.

3. Commons 'deadlock'

The House of Commons is struggling to come up with a way to allow all members, including those with health conditions, to continue to take part in Parliament. The government wants to end the existing virtual proceedings and return to physical sittings, but that's opposed by large number of MPs. A decision will be taken later.

4. Oxfam stores to reopen

The charity has announced it'll begin reopening its network of charity shops in England from 15 June. There are fears, though, of a deluge of donations. Beyond shops, we're all wondering how some of our most valued activities will resume. What's the future of religious worship with ongoing social distancing? Or something as simple as going for a swim? Elsewhere in Europe, galleries and museums are starting to reopen, so what lessons could the UK's equivalents learn?

5. Remembering the lives lost

It's three months since the first person in the UK died after testing positive for coronavirus. To pay tribute to all of those who've lost their lives, BBC Breakfast commissioned Hussain Manawer to write and perform a poem.

Plus, what is it like to work in a hospital suddenly engulfed with victims? The BBC's Thomas Mackintosh talks to some of those who know - the staff at London's Northwick Park.

