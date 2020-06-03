Image copyright PA Media Image caption People arriving in the UK will have to isolate for 14 days or face penalties

Plans to force arrivals to the UK to isolate for 14 days have been unveiled by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

She told the Commons that Border Force will check that travellers fill out a form with their contact details and location for isolation on arrival.

Leaving isolation in England could result in a fine of up to £1,000 or prosecution, she said.

"We will not allow a reckless minority to put our domestic recovery at risk," she said.

Ms Patel told MPs that scientific advisers had said quarantine would not have been effective earlier in the pandemic when infection rates in the UK were higher.

But now imported cases of the virus pose a more significant threat, she said, so it is now important to "protect our hard-won progress as we move in the right direction".

She said the "proportionate and time-limited measures" will come into force on Monday, with "limited exemptions" intended to ensure supplies of essential items such as food and protective equipment are not disrupted.

The regulations apply to England, and Ms Patel said devolved administrations would set out their own rules for enforcing the quarantine.