Madeleine McCann case in pictures

  • 4 June 2020

Police are appealing for the public's help in solving the Madeleine McCann case, after a 43-year-old German man was revealed to be the new suspect.

Here is a look back at the search for Madeleine, who disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007.

Madeleine McCann Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Three-year-old Madeleine McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing on 3 May 2007 while on holiday with her family in the Algarve, Portugal
Photographs of Madeleine McCann are pasted onto a shop front on 4 May 2007 in the area of the Ocean Club apartment hotel in Praia da Luz in Portugal Image copyright AFP
Image caption The morning after she disappeared photos were put up in shop windows in the town of Praia da Luz close to where she was staying
Gerry and Kate McCann speak to the press on 4 May 2007 at the Ocean club apartment hotel in Praia de Luz in Lagos. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The same day, Madeleine's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann spoke to the press and made an emotional plea for her return
Portuguese police helped by dogs search for Madelaine McCann in front of the Ocean club apartment hotel in Praia de Luz in Lagos on 4 May 2007 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Portuguese police searched outside the apartment where she went missing
British tourists search for Madeleine McCann in wasteland on 8 May 2007 outside the Algarve resort of Praia da Luz in Portugal Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption British tourists also joined the hunt in the area around the resort
The media work outside the house of a luxury resort where Madeleine McCann disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on 9 May 2007 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The story has became a major focus for the world's media since 2007 - here camera crews are gathered out the resort, six days after Madeleine disappeared
Everton fans hold a banner appealing for the safe return of Madeleine McCann prior to the Barclays Premiership match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on 13 May 2007 in London Image copyright Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Image caption One of the photographs issued by Madeleine's family showed her in an Everton football club shirt. Here Everton fans hold a banner calling for her safe return during a Premiership match against Chelsea in May 2007
Kate and Gerry McCann leave church in Rothley, Leicestershire, after a service to mark the first anniversary of their daughter's disappearance Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Kate and Gerry McCann leave church in Rothley, Leicestershire, after a service to mark the first anniversary of their daughter's disappearance
A poster released by the Find Madeleine Campaign which shows Madeleine McCann as she was aged three, and how she might look now, aged six Image copyright Find Madeleine Campaign/PA
Image caption In 2009, the Find Madeleine Campaign, set up by the family, released an image of how Madeleine might look aged six
Kate and Gerry McCann giving a press conference in central London on 12 May 2011 on their newly published book, Madeleine Image copyright PA Media
Image caption In 2011, Kate and Gerry McCann released a book about the case
Forensic police officers prepare to examine an area of wasteland to search for Madeleine McCann in the town of Praia da Luz, Portugal Image copyright PA Media
Image caption British police began reviewing the case in 2011 and launched a formal inquiry two years later. In 2014, forensic officers searched wasteland near Praia da Luz after Portuguese police reopened their investigation to run alongside Scotland Yard's
Kate and Gerry McCann interview with the BBC's Fiona Bruce on 28 April 2017 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption In an interview with the BBC's Fiona Bruce in 2017, the McCann's said they would do "whatever it takes" to find their daughter

