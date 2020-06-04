Police are appealing for the public's help in solving the Madeleine McCann case, after a 43-year-old German man was revealed to be the new suspect.

Here is a look back at the search for Madeleine, who disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Three-year-old Madeleine McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing on 3 May 2007 while on holiday with her family in the Algarve, Portugal

Image copyright AFP Image caption The morning after she disappeared photos were put up in shop windows in the town of Praia da Luz close to where she was staying

Image copyright AFP Image caption The same day, Madeleine's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann spoke to the press and made an emotional plea for her return

Image copyright AFP Image caption Portuguese police searched outside the apartment where she went missing

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption British tourists also joined the hunt in the area around the resort

Image copyright AFP Image caption The story has became a major focus for the world's media since 2007 - here camera crews are gathered out the resort, six days after Madeleine disappeared

Image copyright Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Image caption One of the photographs issued by Madeleine's family showed her in an Everton football club shirt. Here Everton fans hold a banner calling for her safe return during a Premiership match against Chelsea in May 2007

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kate and Gerry McCann leave church in Rothley, Leicestershire, after a service to mark the first anniversary of their daughter's disappearance

Image copyright Find Madeleine Campaign/PA Image caption In 2009, the Find Madeleine Campaign, set up by the family, released an image of how Madeleine might look aged six

Image copyright PA Media Image caption In 2011, Kate and Gerry McCann released a book about the case

Image copyright PA Media Image caption British police began reviewing the case in 2011 and launched a formal inquiry two years later. In 2014, forensic officers searched wasteland near Praia da Luz after Portuguese police reopened their investigation to run alongside Scotland Yard's

Image copyright PA Media Image caption In an interview with the BBC's Fiona Bruce in 2017, the McCann's said they would do "whatever it takes" to find their daughter

