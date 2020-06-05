Image caption Staff in care homes are set to get a £500 bonus

Care home kitchen and domestic staff will get a £500 bonus, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

The payment will also go to agency and nursing staff, personal assistants working in care homes and domiciliary workers.

Arrangements are being put in place to start making the payments to tens of thousands of people across Wales.

Mr Drakeford dubbed social care the "scaffolding" that holds society together.

"Without the vital care provided by this small army of people who work in our homes and care homes, we know the NHS would not be able to cope, and very many people would not be living independent lives," he added.

"This payment recognises the tremendous dedication of the tens of thousands of social care workers throughout Wales who are caring for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities."

He said the Welsh government was working with the UK government and HM Revenue and Customs to ensure the money reached people.

Image caption First Minister Mark Drakeford said the work they did was "vital"

Mr Drakeford said: "It is right that this payment is awarded to those who play a role in looking after care home residents.

"As well as the important work social care staff are doing in people's homes and care homes, we know that domestic and kitchen staff are working beyond their normal roles, providing care and friendship to residents during this pandemic."

Staff who worked between 15 March and 31 May will receive the extra payment.