Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'

World Bank president David Malpass has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is a "devastating blow" to the world economy and that the fallout could last for a decade. Billions of people will have their livelihoods affected by the pandemic, with up to 60 million potentially being pushed into "extreme poverty", he warned.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. Thousands gather globally in anti-racism protests, despite coronavirus advice

Thousands of people around the world have joined mass gatherings to march against racism, despite officials advising against mass gatherings because of coronavirus. Protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, were seen in the UK, US, Portugal, Germany, France and Australia. Find out more what lockdown laws say about protests.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Places of worship to reopen for private prayer

Places of worship in England are expected to be allowed to reopen for private individual prayer on 15 June. The government is due to announce plans next week, although the new guidance is not expected to include permission for weddings of any size or full services.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Living lockdown in an empty hotel: 'It's spooky'

Thousands of the UK's hotels are standing empty after the coronavirus pandemic forced the hospitality and travel sectors to grind to a halt in March. But although guests may be long gone, many buildings still need upkeep. Maintenance manager Will Whelan moved into Durham's Royal County hotel after it shut its doors. He reveals what it's really like living in one of its 150 four-star rooms.

Image copyright Tom Banks

5. A street art video to make you smile and remember life before lockdown

A professional chalk artist is turning everyday objects and cracks he sees on the street into works of art. David Zinn, a self-taught artist, is on a mission to show that you don't need fancy equipment to draw. His whimsical pieces have appeared in New York, Sweden and Taiwan, as this video filmed before the worldwide lockdown shows.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Meet the street artist making us smile during the pandemic

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. Our correspondents have been answering your questions, such as whether people can start a relationship during the lockdown.

And you can read tributes to some of the thousands of people who have died here.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: