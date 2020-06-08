Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Quarantine rules come into force

Rules requiring the majority of people arriving in the UK to self-isolate for 14 days have come into effect. Whether it's by plane, ferry or train, arrivals - including UK nationals - will have to provide an address where they'll stay and face fines if they don't comply. The government says the quarantine is essential to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections, but the measures are hugely unpopular across the beleaguered travel industry. There are some exceptions, so check out the rules in full. Our experts have also answered a list of your questions. And if we can't easily go abroad, what are the chances of taking a holiday within the UK?

2. Time for a check-up?

Dental practices in England are allowed to reopen from today, but the British Dental Association says social distancing measures and a shortage of protective equipment will slow the resumption of services. It estimates that only about a third of the normal number of patients can be treated. Read more.

3. Wedding bells

Northern Ireland's lockdown is being eased further from today. Vulnerable people who were advised to shield can now go outdoors, some large retailers can reopen and outdoor weddings with up to 10 guests can take place. Read more about the rules on weddings across the UK.

4. Learner drivers 'anxious'

Learner drivers have been left without clear guidance about when they'll be able to take their tests, instructors have told the BBC. They say there's been no communication from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency. The DVSA says it's keeping the situation under constant review. Tests are currently suspended until at least 20 June.

5. Carers' stories

Throughout the pandemic we've brought you stories of people going to great lengths to help those most in need. Carer Caroline Sinfield is one of those. She volunteered to move in with Shannon, who has Down's Syndrome, when a combination of coronavirus and other factors left her isolated and very vulnerable.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest developments via our live page.

Despite the best efforts of staff, the virus has swept through many care homes in England. One man in charge of a home describes the reality of trying to stop it.

