UK daily virus deaths drop to pre-lockdown level

The UK has recorded its lowest daily rise in the number of coronavirus deaths since before lockdown, latest government figures show.

A further 55 people died after testing positive with the virus as of 17:00 BST on Sunday, taking the total to 40,597.

This included no new deaths announced in both Scotland and Northern Ireland - for the second consecutive day.

However, there tends to be fewer deaths reported on Mondays, due to a reporting lag over the weekend.

The number of new cases on Monday - 1,205 - is also the lowest number since the start of lockdown.

On the day lockdown began, 23 March, there was a rise of 74 deaths.

There were no news deaths reported from London hospitals for the second day in a row. However, NHS England that it was aware of a "small number" of people who had died over the weekend and they would be included in figures in the next few days.

In Wales, three more deaths were announced.

On average, about 1,600 people a day die in the UK. What is not known about the coronavirus deaths being reported is to what extent those deaths are on top of that figure or part of it.

Many of the victims are old and frail people with underlying health conditions and, who therefore are at the highest risk of dying.

Experts predict there will be significant overlap between the coronavirus deaths and those that would normally be expected to die.