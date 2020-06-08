Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. UK daily deaths drop to pre-lockdown level

The UK has recorded its lowest daily rise in the number of coronavirus deaths since before lockdown started on 23 March. A further 55 people had died after testing positive with the virus as of 17:00 BST on Sunday, taking the total to 40,597. But there tends to be fewer deaths reported on Mondays, because of a reporting lag over the weekend. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking at No 10's daily briefing, also said the R rate is "below one in all regions".

Image copyright PA Video

2. New travel quarantine rules 'a stunt'

The boss of Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, has said the new rules requiring all people arriving in the UK to self-isolate for 14 days are a "political stunt". Those arriving by plane, ferry or train - including UK nationals - must give an address where they will be in quarantine. Rule breakers will be fined. Read more about how travellers have been impacted by the new rules.

3. BP to cut 10,000 jobs

BP is to cut 10,000 jobs following a global slump in demand for oil because of the coronavirus crisis. The oil giant had paused redundancies during the peak of the pandemic - but told staff on Monday that around 15% will leave by the end of the year. It has not said how many jobs will be lost in the UK. It is thought the figure could be close to 2,000.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Sturgeon 'optimistic' about easing lockdown further

Nicola Sturgeon is "optimistic" that Scotland's coronavirus restrictions could be eased further on 18 June after a second day with no recorded deaths. The first minister said the continuing "steady decline" in the death rate was "obviously very encouraging". It comes as New Zealand lifted almost all of its coronavirus restrictions after reporting no active cases in the country.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nicola Sturgeon says the decline in the death rate is encouraging

5. Schoolboy raises £222,000 for NHS

A five-year old schoolboy who had both of his legs amputated has raised more than £222,000 for the hospital that saved his life. Tony Hudgell, who has new prosthetic legs and crutches, aims to walk every day in June to reach his 10km challenge. He said he had hoped to raise £500 for charity after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £32m for NHS charities.

Image caption Tony was inspired to take on the 10km challenge after watching Captain Tom Moore

