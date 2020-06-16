Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.

1. Life-saving coronavirus drug hailed by PM

A cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of patients seriously ill with coronavirus. The low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators. For those on oxygen, it cut deaths by a fifth. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking at No 10's daily briefing, hailed it as the "biggest breakthrough yet" and said the drug "can now be made available across the NHS".

2. Rashford campaign leads to food voucher U-turn

About 1.3 million children in England will be able to claim free school meal vouchers during the holidays, after a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford led to a government U-turn. Wales and Scotland will also continue with the voucher programme. So, who is eligible for free school meals and how do they work?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Man Utd's Rashford speaks about mother's sacrifices in his bid to end food poverty

3. Report on race and Covid-19 sparks call for action

Doctors have called for the recommendations of a report into the impact of Covid-19 on black, Asian and minority ethnic people to be implemented immediately. The British Medical Association said it was "critical" to carry out risk assessments of vulnerable groups and protect them at work. The Public Health England report said racism could contribute to increased risks for BAME groups.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Greggs and Cineworld to reopen

Greggs is to open about 800 shops for takeaways on Thursday after temporary closures during the coronavirus crisis. Cineworld has also said it will reopen UK cinemas with social distancing measures from 10 July. So, which other shops are reopening? It comes as Nicola Sturgeon warned against any "reckless" move to ease lockdown in Scotland despite a growing "economic crisis".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Shopping looks different as stores reopen in England - here are some tips on staying safe

5. Royal Ascot's virtual racegoers showcase their outfits

Royal Ascot fans have been donning their finest threads and hats to take part in flat racing's biggest meeting from the comfort of their own homes. The Covid-19 pandemic means the action at Berkshire's famous racecourse is taking place behind closed doors. But this has not stopped "virtual racegoers" from showcasing their outfits on social media.

Image copyright The Cote Charity Image caption Residents at Bristol's The Cote Charity care home have made their own brightly-coloured hats

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

... you can check the rules on visiting friends or family, picnics and barbecues, with our updated guide.

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get the latest in our live page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: