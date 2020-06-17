Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Rashford's next mission?

The Manchester United and England player has told BBC Breakfast about his conversation with the PM and how he wants to do more to help those in need after forcing a U-turn from the government over free school meal vouchers. Thanks to his campaign, about 1.3 million children in England will continue to receive help during the summer holidays. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg asks whether an about-face likes this does a government harm. And find out why more than 100,000 unpaid carers in the UK have had to rely on food banks during the pandemic.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Marcus Rashford: "I'm grateful the prime minister changed his decision"

2. NHS testing plea

The president of the Royal College of Surgeons says medical staff must be routinely tested for coronavirus up to twice a week as the NHS tries to get fully back up and running. Prof Derek Alderson said it was vital to reassure patients, but hospital trust bosses say they are still waiting for clarity on plans for regular testing. Read more on the system.

3. The new day out

Theme parks, museums and leisure centres are working out how they can reopen safely as lockdown eases. While examining their efforts, our arts correspondent has ridden a roller coaster in a face mask and visited a Covid-safe art gallery. But as the High Street tries to tempt shoppers to return, see why a lack of loos could be a significant barrier, particularly for those with certain health conditions.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's David Sillito experienced a socially-distanced ride in Blackpool

4. Husband's agony

Mary Agyapong was a nurse at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital in Bedfordshire. She was diagnosed with coronavirus in early April and died a week later. Doctors were able to save her baby by emergency C-section, but speaking to the BBC's Sima Kotecha, her husband argued she shouldn't have been at work at all given she was heavily pregnant.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mary Agyapong's husband speaks exclusively to the BBC

5. Football's back

After a 100-day absence, the Premier League returns today. A minute's silence to remember those who have died with coronavirus will be held before the first matches. Then 92 games will be packed into a frantic 40 days. Here's everything you need to know, plus read the thoughts of our chief football writer, Phil McNulty.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liverpool (led by Jurgen Klopp, centre) could win the Premier League in their first game back

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest via our live page.

Plus, self-isolation, job insecurity and fear of getting Covid-19 are just some of the factors affecting our mental health right now. This is how our brains are responding.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: