Image copyright PA Media Image caption Images of a number of people wanted by police have been posted on the Met's website

Police have released images of 35 people wanted in connection with violence at protests in London.

Clashes have broken out in the capital in recent weeks amid protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as far-right activism.

Scotland Yard said it had arrested almost 230 people, 128 of whom were involved in the protests on 13 June.

The force posted a gallery of 35 images linked to investigations into offences committed between 3 and 13 June.

Commander Bas Javid said while the vast majority of people had protested peacefully, "a small minority have attended with the sole purpose of attacking police officers, or violently confronting other protesters".

Mr Javid appealed to the public for their help to identify people.

He said: "We are now asking for the public's help in identifying people, who we need to talk to about the violence seen at the protests.

"If you have any information, no matter how small, please get in touch."

Police have been looking through hours of CCTV, officers' body-worn video and footage circulated on social media to identify people who might have been involved in violence, the Met said.

The force added there is a "high likelihood" they will be releasing more images of others wanted in connection with the clashes "in due course".