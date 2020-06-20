Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.

1. Review of 2m social distancing rule 'due within days'

A review into the 2m social distancing rule will conclude "within the coming days", Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the BBC, amid warnings that many businesses will not survive under the current guidance. Pubs, restaurants and hotels are among those hoping to reopen as the government prepares to east more restrictions on 4 July.

2. Scam warning over NHS test and trace

Scammers are posing as NHS contact tracers and asking for money to cover the cost of coronavirus testing kits, councils have warned, as they urge people to be on their guard. The "ruthless scam" has seen fraudsters posing as contact tracers to trick people into parting with their money or personal details. Separately, as the UK ditches the way its contact tracing app works and a blame game erupts between the government and tech firms, just what went wrong?

3. Traffic levels 'now double the lockdown low'

Traffic has gradually increased since early April and the amount of vehicles on Britain's roads is now at a similar level to that seen in the late 1980s and early 1990s, according to the AA. It slumped to between 35% and 40% of the pre-coronavirus volume at the beginning of lockdown but has since doubled to around 75%, with environmental groups warning that pollution should not be allowed to "creep" back to the level it was before the pandemic.

4. Would you wear one of these in public?

Face masks may be mandatory on public transport in England, but one company has taken the idea of self containment even further by developing a personal, mobile shield. The item, called the Persona 360 or "Tube Tube", has been designed for use on transport during the pandemic.

5. Girl, 11, raises thousands by making masks

An 11-year-old girl and her mother have raised £10,000 for charity by making and selling more than 14,000 masks during the coronavirus lockdown. The masks have proven so popular that workers have been employed and a pop-up show has been set up. Meanwhile, the BBC has debunked misleading claims around the health risks of wearing face masks.

