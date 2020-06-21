Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine

UK tourists can visit Spain without having to quarantine on arrival, Spanish officials have told the BBC, giving fresh hope to those wishing to have a summer holiday abroad this year. British citizens will be allowed to enter the country freely, without the need to self-isolate, said Spain's foreign affairs minister. Meanwhile, do you really know Britain's lockdown rules? Test your knowledge.

Image copyright EPA

2. Is a second wave of coronavirus on the way?

Countries around the world are easing their lockdown restrictions, but coronavirus is far from over and even those controlling the outbreak fear "the second wave". The second phase of Spanish flu a century ago was deadlier than the first. So, is a second wave inevitable, and just how bad could it be?

Image copyright Getty Images

3. 75 staff at Anglesey chicken plant test positive

More staff at a chicken factory that produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus. All staff at the 2 Sisters meat processing plant in Llangefni, Anglesey, northern Wales, are self-isolating after a number of workers were confirmed to have the virus on Thursday. Public Health Wales said that the number of staff affected had risen to 75, with cases expected to increase.

Image copyright Google

4. Scottish architect completes lockdown visual diary

A Scottish architect has filled six A4-size sketchbooks documenting his family's life under lockdown. Prof Alan Dunlop has drawn about 120 pictures - one or two for each day of the 10 weeks since restrictions came into place.

Image copyright Alan Dunlop Image caption Pages from Prof Dunlop’s fifth sketchbook of drawings

5. Joining the lockdown veg-growing boom with no garden

Lockdown has led many to explore new hobbies - and inspired a new generation of backyard vegetable growers. But what do you do if your only outside space is tiny? Here's how to grow lockdown veg in a tiny space, from window ledges to patio pots.

Image copyright Hana Evans Image caption Hana Evans is growing her own organic veg on a tiny balcony in Paignton

