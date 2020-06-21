Image copyright Kensington Palace

New pictures showing the Duke of Cambridge playing with his children have been released to mark both Father's Day and the duke's birthday.

One image shows Prince William, who turned 38 on Sunday, being jumped on by Prince George, aged six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

Another shows the children posing with their father on a swing at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Both scenes were captured earlier this month by the Duchess of Cambridge.

William's birthday is the latest in what has been a busy birthday season for the royals, since the UK went into lockdown due to coronavirus.

Pictures, also taken by keen photographer Catherine, have been released to mark Charlotte and Louis' birthdays recently.

Last month, new photographs showed the young princess delivering homemade care packages to those in need.

Prince Louis was also pictured in April making a colourful rainbow poster - a symbol of hope during the lockdown.

The pair were also joined by their eldest brother George to join with the first Clap for Carers event in March, to applaud NHS staff and care workers.

Image copyright Kensington Palace

William spoke about fatherhood during a BBC documentary on mental health last month.

In the interview, he said having children was the "biggest life-changing moment" and described fatherhood as a "very different phase of life" to his younger days.

Asked about becoming a father, he added: "I think when you've been through something traumatic in life - and that is like you say your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger - your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it's a very different phase of life.

"And there's no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prince William on being a parent: "It's one of the most amazing moments of life, but also one of the scariest"

The duke's grandmother, the Queen, and grandfather, Prince Philip - who are both currently shielding at Windsor Castle - have also celebrated birthdays recently.

The Queen made her first official public appearance since the lockdown began to mark her official birthday last week.

And the Duke of Edinburgh posed with the Queen in an official photograph released two weeks ago as he turned 99.