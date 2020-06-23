Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.

1. 'One metre plus' change to distancing rule in England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the 2m social-distancing rule in England is to be relaxed from 4 July. From then, people should still try to maintain 2m distance, but new guidance of "one metre plus" will apply where that is not possible. He also announced that pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers could reopen from 4 July. Speaking at the last daily Downing Street press conference, government chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said the reduction in distancing was reasonable, but was not risk-free. His comments were echoed by the chief medical officer for England, Chris Witty, who said people had to stick to the guidance to use "mitigation" - such as face coverings and not sitting face-to-face - when less than 2m from each other. People from two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight - with social distancing.

2. Warning over coronavirus lung damage

Experts say that many thousands of people who have had serious Covid-19 will need to be recalled to hospital to see whether the disease has left them with severe lung damage. Specialists are concerned that the disease can cause irreversible lung scarring, known as pulmonary fibrosis, which can lead to shortness of breath, coughing and fatigue. NHS England says it plans to open specialist rehabilitation centres for those patients worst affected by coronavirus.

3. Djokovic latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19.

The world's number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has announced he has coronavirus. Djokovic is not showing any symptoms. Confirmation he has the disease follows the positive tests of three other men who were playing in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament created by the Serb. The rest of the event has been cancelled, but fellow professional tennis players have criticised the decision to stage it while the official ATP Tour is suspended due to the pandemic.

4. What to do if you are catching a flight

Regular air travel came to a grinding halt when countries across the world introduced lockdowns in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Now, with restrictions easing and borders opening, airlines are attempting to reassure travellers that it is safe to take to the skies. The BBC's Laura Foster explains you what you need to do if you are thinking of getting on a plane.

5. Nonagenarian completes 'mountain' stair-climb challenge

Two months after she came up with the idea of attempting to climb the 731m height of Highland mountain Suilven by traversing the stairs in her house, 90-year-old Margaret Payne from Sutherland has raised more than £347,000 for the NHS, Highland Hospice and RNLI. Mrs Payne was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, the war veteran who raised more than £32m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.

