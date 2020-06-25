Here are five things you need to know this Thursday morning about the coronavirus outbreak. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Covid-19 antibody test lacks 'proper assessment'

Coronavirus antibody testing for NHS and care staff is being rolled out without "adequate assessment", a group of scientists is warning. Given a positive result does not prove immunity, or whether a person will not pass on the virus to others, the academics say they offer "no benefit" to hospitals or care facilities, such as by influencing the protective kit staff must wear.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. Royal Mail to let 2,000 managers go

Royal Mail is to cut 2,000 management jobs as, like many businesses, it struggles to deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis. While the postal service was already facing challenges, it said the pandemic had accelerated the trends of more parcels and fewer letters being sent.

Image copyright Reuters

3. UK councils fear 'bankruptcy'

With the pandemic having deprived councils of income from tourism and business rates, and caused them to offer council tax "holidays" and emergency payments, nearly 150 authorities say they face budget shortfalls totalling at least £3.2bn. Five say that, without further government support, they may have to effectively declare themselves bankrupt. The government says it's working on a "comprehensive plan" to ensure councils' sustainability.

4. Online rentals used for illegal 'lockdown parties'

Groups of up to 30 people have been breaking social-distancing rules and taking drugs at rental properties, having posed as key workers to book online, say hosts and neighbours. Such "lockdown parties" put communities at risk, says the Bed and Breakfast Association.

Image copyright Darya Simanovich Image caption Several hosts say they found laughing gas canisters in their properties

5. Fancy a pint? You might need an app for that

Plenty of people have their sights set on the reopening of pubs and restaurants. But, as Rory Cellan-Jones explains, in many places you may find you need an app allowing the premises to keep a temporary record of your details to help with coronavirus contact-tracing procedures.

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

We have all the dates you can expect pubs and restaurants to reopen in your part of the UK.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest from our live page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: