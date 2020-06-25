Image copyright PA Media

Driving lessons are to resume in England from 4 July, House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency will write to driving instructors later setting out plans to restart driving tests and resume lessons safely.

Mr Rees-Mogg said he wanted to help instructors "return to life that is as close to normal as possible, as quickly and fairly as possible".

There will be a "phased approach to resuming practical testing", he added.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will set their own rules for the return of driving lessons and tests.

Speaking at Business Questions in the Commons, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "From the 4 July I am happy to say that people will be able to take driving lessons on a motorcycle, or in a car, lorry or bus and there will be a phased approach to resuming practical testing so learners have the opportunity to practice before taking a test."

He added the industry should return "in a way that avoids a second peak in infections".

Sarah Rees, managing director of AA Driving School, said the decision was a "welcome relief for the thousands of people in England" and the beginning of the end for "what has been an incredibly challenging time" for instructors.

She added, however, that instructors in other parts of the UK - where a return date was yet to be set - were "being left in limbo".