Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. Virus increasing again in Europe

Weekly cases of Covid-19 have increased in the Europe for the first time in months, as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased, the World Health Organization says. It warns there are "very significant" resurgences in 11 countries, including Armenia, Sweden, Moldova and North Macedonia, where health systems will be "pushed to the brink" if action isn't taken. Read more here on how lockdown is being lifted across Europe or click here to find out where in the world cases are still rising. See the WHO data here.

Image copyright Reuters

2. 100,000 people told to self-isolate

More than 100,000 people in England have been told to self-isolate in the last three weeks after coming into close contact with someone with the virus, according to the NHS's new Test and Trace operation. But the service is still struggling to contact everyone who tests positive - with around a quarter unable to be reached. Meanwhile, figures suggest there hasn't been a big increase in infection rates despite the gradual easing of the lockdown. So does the UK now have the virus under control? What exactly are the rules for self-isolation and how does coronavirus contact tracing work?

3. 'Major incident' on Bournemouth beach

Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The UK's been sweltering in its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures up to 33C. For the second day in a row the weather has tempted thousands of people to head to Dorset coast, where crowded conditions presented a severe challenge to social distancing rules. There were reports of crowds, traffic gridlock, illegal overnight camping, anti-social behaviour and fights, prompting Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council to declare a major incident. Meanwhile, Dorset councillor Laura Miller said she was verbally abused and spat at as she directed traffic at Durdle Door on Wednesday.

4. Hope grows for European holidays

The details are still being finalised but it looks as though UK holidaymakers will be able to travel to most of Western Europe this summer without having to quarantine. The plan is for so-called "travel corridors" from early July allowing journeys between the UK and participating countries - which could include France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Belgium, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Turkey and Finland - but not Portugal, because of a recent rise in cases in and around Lisbon. Whether you're hoping to jet off to the sun or stay closer to home, check out our guide to the lockdown summer holiday options.

Image copyright Reuters

5. Street drinking and dining to get easier

Pubs and restaurants will more easily be able to turn pavements, terraces and even car parks into outdoor drinking and dining areas under proposals to boost the hospitality industry in England and Wales. Under temporary laws it will be easier to apply "pavement licences" and serve customers outside. It will be welcome news for the traders of Brixton, south London, where a normally thriving night-time economy is just starting to wake from its "lockdown coma". Brixton has also been in the headlines after an unlicensed street party turned violent on Wednesday evening.

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest from our live page.

Plus, stay across the latest changes to the lockdown restrictions in the different parts of the UK with our all-you-need-to-know guide.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: