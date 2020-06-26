Here are five things you need to know this Friday morning about the coronavirus outbreak. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Volunteers sought for antibody test trials

Some 2,500 volunteers are being recruited from among NHS staff and other public service workers for a study into the effectiveness of Covid-19 antibody home-testing kits. It's part of a Public Health England drive to test various rapid-response kits designed to identify whether someone has already had coronavirus.

Image copyright Reuters

2. Police attacked at illegal street party

The Met Police says for a second consecutive night officers have come under attack while attempting to break up an illegal street party. Objects were thrown by people breaking lockdown conditions in Notting Hill, west London, in the early hours. It comes after "appalling scenes" of violence in Brixton 24 hours earlier.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage on social media appears to show police officers being chased in Brixton on Wednesday

3. Tesco shoppers buying more during fewer trips

While shoppers have been making fewer trips to supermarkets since coronavirus arrived in the UK, they have been doing bigger shops, a trading update from Tesco suggests. The UK's biggest supermarket chain says that while visits to its stores fell by nearly a third in the 13 weeks to 30 May, the amount people bought increased by 64%.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Singapore bans Brits for lockdown 'bar crawl'

A group of British men living in Singapore have been banned from working there again - and fined the equivalent of about £5,200 each - after breaking lockdown to go on a "bar crawl". They were charged after a picture of people drinking in groups went viral last month, when bars were allowed to serve takeaway drinks only.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. How cinemas will reopen after lockdown

With cinemas in England able to reopen from 4 July, bosses are preparing to show classics of the big screen as they wait for the film industry to provide new releases put on hold because of the pandemic. Entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba tries out the socially distanced cinema experience and takes a front-row seat.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lizo Mzimba looks at the films hoping to entice cinemagoers back

