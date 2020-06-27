Image copyright PSNI Image caption Noah had been missing for almost a week

Police believe a body that was found in north Belfast on Saturday morning is that of the missing teenager Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road in north Belfast last Sunday evening.

A body was found at about 09:45 BST, police said.

Police officers have said he might have fallen from his bicycle and sustained an injury, causing him to remove his clothing.

On Friday, police found Noah's backpack, book and laptop after receiving information from the public.

The recovered items were a khaki rucksack containing a Lenovo laptop and a copy of the book 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson.

On Friday, Supt Muir Clark said it was "still unclear" as to why Noah, who was from south Belfast, was in that part of the city.

'Heartbreaking news'

Specialist teams, police and community rescue services as well as hundreds of volunteers have been involved in the search for the St Malachy's College schoolboy over the past number of days.

Sean McCarry, from Community Search and Rescue, described the outcome as a tragedy.

"We have to keep going until we find somebody," he said, "and the sadness of this, and I can see it in the faces of our volunteers and I am sure it is the same for the police officers but it is most definitely the same for his family and friends."

North Belfast MP John Finucane said: "This is tragic and heart breaking news for his family and friends and all who knew him, as well as the entire community who were involved in the search for him over recent days."

Anyone with information about Noah is urged to contact the PSNI's major incident public portal - a 24-hour online reporting platform.

Meanwhile, police investigating the teenager's disappearance have charged a 26-year-old man with improper use of public electronic communications network in relation to social media posts.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court next month.