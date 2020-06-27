A man has been charged with stabbing to death three men in a Reading park.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.

Friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, all died in the attack in Forbury Gardens on 20 June. It was later declared a terrorist incident.

Mr Saadallah will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 25-year-old came to the UK from Libya in 2012. He originally claimed asylum and was given leave to remain in 2018.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East continues to lead the investigation.

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Post-mortem tests revealed David Wails, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong each died of a single stab wound

Mr Furlong was head of history and government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham. His parents said their son was "beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun" and "will live in our hearts forever".

Mr Ritchie-Bennett was a US citizen who moved to the UK 15 years ago. His father Robert Ritchie told US TV network CBS the family was "heartbroken" and said his son, who was originally from Philadelphia, was "brilliant and loving".

And scientist Mr Wails was described as "always happy" and a person who "always made people smile".

Three other people hurt in the attack have since left hospital.

Virtual vigil

Members of the victims' families lit candles at a vigil in Reading, which the local council streamed online.

It began at 19:00 BST, marking a week since the attack.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was among officials at the vigil in Market Place. People who took part in the virtual memorial were encouraged to light a candle and place it on their doorsteps or in their windows.

An online book of condolence has also been opened for people to pay tribute to the three friends, who were members of the LGBT community.

Martin Cooper, chief executive of Reading Pride, said he also had been friends with all three men, and they were "great supporters" of the community. He described them as "true gentlemen" and said each had a "unique personality".

"They were a support network for individuals, and I know they will be sorely missed by many," Mr Cooper added.

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Wire Image caption Families of the victims came together to light candles at a vigil in Reading on Saturday

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Wire Image caption Home Secretary Priti Patel was among officials at the event

Council leader Jason Brock said: "There is an overwhelming sense of grief within the Reading community about last Saturday's tragic events.

"The council and public are united in their desire to mourn the victims and appropriately remember them."

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell said: "In times of such tragedy, we often see the best of our communities and that has certainly been the case in Reading.

"I know it will take time for everyone to heal but we stand alongside you and will do all that we can to support you, as your police."