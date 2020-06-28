Here are five things you need to know this Sunday morning about the coronavirus outbreak. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. PM: We will 'build our way back to health'

"We are absolutely not going back to the austerity of 10 years ago." Those are the words of the PM as he set out his plans for a post-lockdown economic recovery in an interview with the Mail on Sunday. They will include a new taskforce that he says will look at speeding up the building of hospitals, schools and roads. The economy shrank by 20.4% in April - the largest monthly fall on record.

2. Scotland 'could be Covid-free by end of summer'

There were no confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Scotland on Friday or Saturday. Prof Devi Sridhar, of Edinburgh University, said the country was on track to eliminate coronavirus in the coming months if that progress could be kept up - and the challenge would then be how to stop new cases being imported.

3. Holiday bookings 'explode' as restrictions ease

Travel companies say bookings are booming after the government announced that blanket restrictions on non-essential overseas travel will be relaxed in the UK from 6 July. A spokesperson for TUI said holidays to Spain and Greece are "looking the most popular". Lastminute.com said it saw an 80% increase in holiday sales compared to last week.

4. Lockdown funerals have 'felt incomplete'

Funeral directors have struggled to cope with the strain the thousands of deaths have put on their industry. With government guidance stating the number of mourners at services should be "as low as possible", David Barrington, who runs a funeral directors in Wirral, says not a single mourner has "had the funeral they wanted". "If you can only invite 10 people, which 10 do you invite?" he asks.

5. Will pop-up bike lanes keep new cyclists on the road?

A boom in cycling across the UK has prompted the government to promise money for new pop-up bike lanes and cycle-only corridors. But campaigners say more action is needed to make cyclists feel safe on the roads as traffic increases.

