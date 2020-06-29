Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Schools investment

Much of the focus this week will be on plans for the UK's post-lockdown economic recovery. As part of that, funding of £1bn for 50 major school building projects in England has been announced, with a further £560m for repairs to existing buildings. Unions have broadly welcomed the move, but warned that billions more will be needed to fully address the problems schools face.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. Leicester spike

Government officials will meet Leicester's mayor on Monday morning to discuss how to deal with a spike in cases in the city. Public Health England says 866 have been confirmed in the last two weeks. The home secretary confirmed Leicester could be facing a local lockdown - we examine what that could look like. The mayor has said the powers to impose one are not available. Meanwhile, see the latest on the level of infection in your area.

3. Scotland eases lockdown

From today, shops with on-street access and some workplaces such as factories will reopen in Scotland. Playgrounds will welcome children again, small weddings and civil partnerships can take place outdoors, and the housing market can restart. Scottish Premier League football teams can also recommence non-contact training. Further restrictions are due to be lifted later this week - read more.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Welsh schools reopen

Pupils will start to return to schools in Wales on Monday for the first time since March. Limited numbers will be allowed back over the next three or four weeks to "check in, catch up and prepare" for September. All schools have social-distancing restrictions in place.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How have schools been preparing to reopen?

5. Testing boost

The number of mobile Covid-19 testing units in the UK will more than double over the coming weeks. The military are earmarked to staff many facilities as part of efforts to prevent a second wave of cases. The government has been challenged over its testing capacity and the data given during the pandemic. See more on how the system works.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Reality Check looks at why testing for coronavirus matters

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest from our live page.

Plus, there's a warning that people who fall seriously ill with coronavirus are at risk of developing PTSD. Read more on that and on the process of recovery in general.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: