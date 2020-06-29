Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. UK hardest hit among leading G7 nations

The UK was the hardest hit of all the G7 major industrialised nations in the weeks leading up to early June, according to BBC analysis of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Analysis also showed that England fared the worst in Europe, just above Spain. The research compared 11-week periods for each nation as the virus hit its peak in each country.

2. PM insists 'cash is there' for post-virus recovery

"The cash is there" for long-term investment to help the UK recover from the economic impact of coronavirus, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Speaking while touring a school construction site, the PM promised "an activist approach to the economy".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption PM says the “activist interventionist approach” to rebuild and repair schools would drive job creation.

3. Weddings in England are back - but whisper it

The government has published new guidance on weddings in England, allowing ceremonies of up to 30 people - but couples will have to say their vows quietly. Among the rules is a ban on singing and having to wash hands before the exchange of rings while gatherings are limited to 30 people.

4. County cricket gets a start date

The 2020 county cricket season will begin on 1 August, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed. Final approval of the formats will come next month and discussion about the women's domestic game is ongoing.

5. Nurse hugs two-year-old son after 11 weeks apart

A self-isolating nurse has finally hugged her two-year-old son after 11 "heartbreaking" lockdown weeks apart. Charlotte Cole, 30, of Kirkham, Lancashire, said her "heart feels full again" as she was reunited with George - the moment is shown in a series of beautifully shot photographs.

Plus, there's a warning that people who fall seriously ill with coronavirus are at risk of developing PTSD. Read more on that and on the process of recovery in general.

